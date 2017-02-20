Cauley-Stein scores 29, Kings beat Nuggets 116-100
Willie Cauley-Stein had a career-high 29 points and 10 rebounds to help the Sacramento Kings, playing for the first time since trading DeMarcus Cousins, beat the Denver Nuggets 116-100 on Thursday night. The Kings made a blockbuster deal Sunday, trading the all-Star Cousins to New Orleans.
