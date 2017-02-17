By the numbers, here's a look at NBA ...

By the numbers, here's a look at NBA All-Star weekend

With the NBA's All-Star weekend events getting underway in earnest Friday, here's a look at some of the numbers of note going into the festivities in New Orleans. The career field goal percentage for New Orleans' Anthony Davis in All-Star competition, the best in the game's history for those with at least 15 baskets made.

