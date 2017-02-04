Bulls offense is firing on all cylinders: 'Guys are playing a lot harder'
That recent meeting the Bulls had in the wake of comments from Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler calling out some of their younger teammates did more than just clear the air, it also sparked an offensive resurgence on the court. That is never more evident than on the scoreboard as the Bulls have upped their pace and in the last three games have scored 121, 128 and 117 points, respectively.
