Buddy Hield takes slight shot at Pelicans on way he was used in rotation
Before making his debut on Thursday night with the Sacramento Kings, former New Orleans Pelicans guard Buddy Hield took a slight shot at his former team regarding the way Coach Alvin Gentry utilized him in his rotation. ''You know in New Orleans sometimes I'd play the first quarter and play the third quarter and I don't see the second or fourth,'' Hield told reporters that was videotaped by the Sacramento Bee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|1 hr
|OhPhartzs
|138
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Feb 14
|ThenPharts
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan 25
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC