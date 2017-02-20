Buddy Hield takes slight shot at Peli...

Buddy Hield takes slight shot at Pelicans on way he was used in rotation

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Before making his debut on Thursday night with the Sacramento Kings, former New Orleans Pelicans guard Buddy Hield took a slight shot at his former team regarding the way Coach Alvin Gentry utilized him in his rotation. ''You know in New Orleans sometimes I'd play the first quarter and play the third quarter and I don't see the second or fourth,'' Hield told reporters that was videotaped by the Sacramento Bee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 1 hr OhPhartzs 138
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) Feb 14 ThenPharts 85
News A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... Jan 25 Phart Four 5
News Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16) Apr '16 SportsPickoftheDa... 1
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dr zhivago 1
See all Sacramento Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,728 • Total comments across all topics: 279,125,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC