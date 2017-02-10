Buddy Hield ejected for hitting DeMarcus Cousins in the groin
Pelicans rookie guard Buddy Hield was ejected for the first time in his NBA career after hitting Kings star DeMarcus Cousins in the groin during Sunday's game. The incident took place in the second quarter while Hield was fighting around a screen, and came after Cousins received a technical foul of his own.
