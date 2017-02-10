Boston Celtics notebook: The Isaiah T...

Boston Celtics notebook: The Isaiah Thomas Court, Ante Zizic update & more

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MassLive.com

Anybody who has ever picked up a basketball knows how impressive Thomas' accomplishments have been this season -- no one with a height disadvantage that pronounced should ever be able to score at the level he scores. He's very relatable in that way -- unlike most other NBA players, a good portion of the general American public stands either eye to eye with Thomas or above him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 16 min Sam 50
News A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... Jan 25 Phart Four 5
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) Apr '16 don anderson 82
News Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16) Apr '16 SportsPickoftheDa... 1
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dr zhivago 1
See all Sacramento Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,819 • Total comments across all topics: 278,777,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC