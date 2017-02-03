Boston Celtics Isaiah Thomas scores 38 points, Celtics beat Lakers
Isaiah Thomas scored 17 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter and the surging Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers 113-107 on Friday night for their sixth consecutive victory. Al Horford added 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Celtics.
