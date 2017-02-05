Boston Celtics Better Off Holding Bro...

Boston Celtics Better Off Holding Brooklyn Pick Until Offseason

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Hardwood Houdini

The Celtics will have a better idea of what to do with the Brooklyn Nets pick once the season is over, so they should wait until then to make a decision For all the fans and media members that suggest Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge can't be trusted at the NBA Draft because of a "poor drafting history," here's a little story for you: Trailing by 18 points with 8:27 left in the third quarter against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night, the Celtics and coach Brad Stevens didn't seem to have an answer for a team missing star scorer DeMar DeRozan . The offense was numb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hardwood Houdini.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... Sat RadarPhartss 33
News A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... Jan 25 Phart Four 5
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) Apr '16 don anderson 82
News Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16) Apr '16 SportsPickoftheDa... 1
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dr zhivago 1
See all Sacramento Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,423 • Total comments across all topics: 278,603,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC