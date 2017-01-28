Why Rudy Gay Will Still Leave The Kings, Even With His Recent Injury

With the recent season-ending injury that Rudy Gay suffered a few weeks ago, the indication is that the Kings' starting forward might decide to stay with the Sacramento franchise for another season. Because Gay has a player option in his current contract that is worth north of $14 million, it might be smart for the 6'8" forward to exercise that option as he would be earning a solid salary while spending part of next season rehabbing his injury.

