Why Rudy Gay Will Still Leave The Kin...

Why Rudy Gay Will Still Leave The Kings, Even With His Recent Injury

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: A Royal Pain

With the recent season-ending injury that Rudy Gay suffered a few weeks ago, the indication is that the Kings' starting forward might decide to stay with the Sacramento franchise for another season. Because Gay has a player option in his current contract that is worth north of $14 million, it might be smart for the 6'8" forward to exercise that option as he would be earning a solid salary while spending part of next season rehabbing his injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at A Royal Pain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... Jan 25 Phart Four 5
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... Jan 25 One Phart 14
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) Apr '16 don anderson 82
News Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16) Apr '16 SportsPickoftheDa... 1
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dr zhivago 1
See all Sacramento Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,447 • Total comments across all topics: 278,347,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC