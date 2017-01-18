Whenever Rajon Rondo's playing career ends, goal is clear: NBA head coach
Minutes after the Mavericks ' dramatic victory over the Bulls late Tuesday, coach Rick Carlisle explained why he didn't call a timeout in the waning seconds between Jimmy Butler 's go-ahead basket and Wesley Matthews ' 3-point game-winner. Rondo's high basketball IQ is cited as frequently as the volatile incidents with coaches from his past, which is why the following might surprise some but really shouldn't: Rondo wants to be an NBA head coach when his playing days are over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|Dec '16
|Sam
|13
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Dec '16
|Sam
|4
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Apr '16
|don anderson
|82
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC