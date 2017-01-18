Whenever Rajon Rondo's playing career...

Whenever Rajon Rondo's playing career ends, goal is clear: NBA head coach

1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Minutes after the Mavericks ' dramatic victory over the Bulls late Tuesday, coach Rick Carlisle explained why he didn't call a timeout in the waning seconds between Jimmy Butler 's go-ahead basket and Wesley Matthews ' 3-point game-winner. Rondo's high basketball IQ is cited as frequently as the volatile incidents with coaches from his past, which is why the following might surprise some but really shouldn't: Rondo wants to be an NBA head coach when his playing days are over.

