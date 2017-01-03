What would it actually take for the Kings to trade DeMarcus Cousins?
There are two sides to this question and there are dozens of arguments. One side, backed up by seven losing seasons, a revolving door of coaches, and examples of a toxic personality, says "TRADE THE CANCER!" The other, citing garbage teammates and idiotic front offices that still haven't hindered an efficient 28/10 statline, says "keep the top 3 center."
