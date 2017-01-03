What would it actually take for the K...

What would it actually take for the Kings to trade DeMarcus Cousins?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Sactown Royalty

There are two sides to this question and there are dozens of arguments. One side, backed up by seven losing seasons, a revolving door of coaches, and examples of a toxic personality, says "TRADE THE CANCER!" The other, citing garbage teammates and idiotic front offices that still haven't hindered an efficient 28/10 statline, says "keep the top 3 center."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sactown Royalty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... Dec 16 Sam 13
News A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... Dec '16 Sam 4
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) Apr '16 don anderson 82
News Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16) Apr '16 SportsPickoftheDa... 1
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dr zhivago 1
See all Sacramento Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,488 • Total comments across all topics: 277,779,670

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC