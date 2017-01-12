Westbrook gets 20th triple-double, Th...

Westbrook gets 20th triple-double, Thunder beat Kings

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, left, out races Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, left, out races Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... Dec '16 Sam 13
News A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... Dec '16 Sam 4
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) Apr '16 don anderson 82
News Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16) Apr '16 SportsPickoftheDa... 1
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dr zhivago 1
See all Sacramento Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,042 • Total comments across all topics: 277,970,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC