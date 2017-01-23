We haven't done anything yet, warns resurgent NZ Breakers coach Paul Henare

Nothing changes, says Breakers coach Paul Henare, even though the reality is everything has at his resurgent Australian National Basketball League club. After four wins on the bounce , punctuated by Sunday's series-clinching 86-82 home defeat of fellow 2015-16 grand finalist and eventual champs the Perth Wildcats, the Breakers have surged back into playoff contention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.