Watch: Malachi Richardson scores season-high; Dion Waiters drops another clutch 3-pointer

Malachi Richardson delivered the best performance of his young career on Wednesday night, scoring 12 points to help the Sacramento Kings beat the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers. Richardson provided some needed offense off the bench during the 116-112 overtime win, in which the Kings survived a triple-double by Lebron James.

