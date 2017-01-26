Warriors' Thompson, Green give Warriors record-tying four NBA All Stars
The Warriors will have four players in the NBA All-Star Game for the first time in their franchise history and become just the eighth team in league annals to have a quartet of players in the game. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson were announced as reserves on Thursday for the Western Conference squad, joining teammates Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, who were selected as starters a week ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Wed
|Phart Four
|5
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|Wed
|One Phart
|14
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Apr '16
|don anderson
|82
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC