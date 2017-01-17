Trade Rumors: Kings still chasing Ricky Rubio
The Sacramento Kings have previously been linked in rumors to Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Ricky Rubio, and it seems that infatuation is still going strong. The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Minnesota is shopping Rubio, and the Kings remain very interested.
