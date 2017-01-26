Trade Jimmy Butler: The Sacramento Ki...

Trade Jimmy Butler: The Sacramento Kings are a fit

With the Bulls' two alphas uncertain if they stick around, trading Jimmy Butler to the Sacramento Kings could get Fred Hoiberg a project package of center Willie Cauley-Stein, guards Arron Afflalo and Malachi Richardson, plus the protected top 10 pick. This might be the best trade idea for Jimmy Butler bar none.

Chicago, IL

