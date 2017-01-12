Thunder Preview: Road Trip Continues In Sacramento
Following a loss to the Timberwolves, the Thunder will continue its six-game road trip on Sunday night in Sacramento when it takes on DeMarcus Cousins and the Kings. Oklahoma City started its six-game road trip on Friday, and things definitely didn't go as planned in Minnesota as the Timberwolves exploded in the second half to beat the Thunder, 96-86.
