Thunder Preview: Road Trip Continues In Sacramento

Following a loss to the Timberwolves, the Thunder will continue its six-game road trip on Sunday night in Sacramento when it takes on DeMarcus Cousins and the Kings. Oklahoma City started its six-game road trip on Friday, and things definitely didn't go as planned in Minnesota as the Timberwolves exploded in the second half to beat the Thunder, 96-86.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.