Thomas steadies Celtics, Horford triumphant in return home

Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder, left, and Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas chase down a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Atlanta. Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder, left, and Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas chase down a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Atlanta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.