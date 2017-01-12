Thomas scores 38, Celtics pull away t...

Thomas scores 38, Celtics pull away to beat Wizards 117-108

Isaiah Thomas scored 20 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter and the Boston Celtics pulled away late for a 117-108 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Chicago, IL

