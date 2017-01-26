Thomas scores 37 as Celtics win in OT
Isaiah Thomas had 37 points, and Jae Crowder scored four of his 20 points on free throws in the final 28 seconds of overtime to help the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 112-108 on Saturday night. Boston won its third straight after squandering a 16-point second half lead and a 42-point first quarter, its best of the season.
