The Rudy Gay Injury Silver Lining: The Ego Escape Clause

Rudy Gay's achilles injury is a big blow to the team regardless of whether you were on the 'playoffs' bandwagon or the 'trade everyone' squad because it effectively squashes BOTH of those dreams. Whether or not Rudy is still a King next year or if he opts out and tries the free market, it's clear that this sucks for him as a player and person, and it is a complete reset for the entire team, too.

