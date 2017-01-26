star Isaiah Thomas Named NBA All-Star
The King in the Fourth will rule as sixth man in New Orleans, as Isaiah Thomas was named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team Thursday. The one time Celtics sixth man will again come off the bench, joining guards Kyle Lowry, John Wall and Kemba walker in the East reserves.
