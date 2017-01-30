Sixers vs. Kings Preview: The Battle ...

Sixers vs. Kings Preview: The Battle Of The Pick Swap

Remember the Sixers-Kings game that got cancelled due to a wet court at The Center earlier this season? That tilt is now set to take place tonight; exactly two months after the original Nov. 30 game date. Thanks to this scheduling snafu, both the Sixers and the Kings are playing their third game in four days.

