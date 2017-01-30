Sixers vs. Kings Preview: The Battle Of The Pick Swap
Remember the Sixers-Kings game that got cancelled due to a wet court at The Center earlier this season? That tilt is now set to take place tonight; exactly two months after the original Nov. 30 game date. Thanks to this scheduling snafu, both the Sixers and the Kings are playing their third game in four days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan 25
|Phart Four
|5
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|Jan 25
|One Phart
|14
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Apr '16
|don anderson
|82
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC