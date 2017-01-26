Saturday's NBA Capsules

Saturday's NBA Capsules

Stephen Curry scored 25 of his 43 points in the third quarter following his first halfcourt buzzer-beater of the season at the end of the first half to lead the Golden State Warriors to their ninth win in 10 games, 144-98 over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. Curry's 51-foot shot was the spark on a night that began with his playing status in doubt because of a sore left quad.

