Rivers scores 24, Clippers top Kings 106-98 for 3rd straight

In a hard-fought game throughout, the Manvel Mavericks simply came through with more big plays down the stretch as they squeaked by the Texas City Stings, 52-49, in a key District 23-5A game Friday. The Dickinson Gators defeated the Clear Springs Chargers, 61-54, on Friday night to remain unbeaten in District 24-6A play through it's first three games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.