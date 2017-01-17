Preview: Pacers at Kings

The Sacramento Kings are failing to take care of business on a seven-game homestand and look to end it with a victory when they host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. The Kings are just 1-5 entering the finale of the long home set and then embark on an eight-game road trip that may decide whether or not they remain in range of a Western Conference playoff spot.

