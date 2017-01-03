Pistons Recall Henry Ellenson after Dominating Performance
Detroit Pistons power forward Henry Ellenson put up 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Grand Rapids Drive, enough for him to be recalled by the Detroit Pistons Thursday. Over the course of that Wednesday night game, Ellenson combined offensive versatility with efficiency as he shot 7-14 from the field and 2-7 from beyond the arc.
