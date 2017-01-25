No Sacramento Kings selected for Risi...

No Sacramento Kings selected for Rising Stars Challenge

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Sactown Royalty

The NBA announced selections for the Rising Stars Challenge on Wednesday, and no Sacramento Kings will be participating. The game, previously known as the Rookie-Sophomore game, now features first and second year players split between a US and an international team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sactown Royalty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... 10 hr Phart Four 5
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 10 hr One Phart 14
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) Apr '16 don anderson 82
News Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16) Apr '16 SportsPickoftheDa... 1
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dr zhivago 1
See all Sacramento Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,799 • Total comments across all topics: 278,262,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC