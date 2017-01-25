No Sacramento Kings selected for Rising Stars Challenge
The NBA announced selections for the Rising Stars Challenge on Wednesday, and no Sacramento Kings will be participating. The game, previously known as the Rookie-Sophomore game, now features first and second year players split between a US and an international team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sactown Royalty.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|10 hr
|Phart Four
|5
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|10 hr
|One Phart
|14
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Apr '16
|don anderson
|82
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC