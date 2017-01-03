NBA to stream game on Facebook Live in India - CNET

NBA to stream game on Facebook Live i...

NBA to stream game on Facebook Live in India

For the first time ever, the NBA is streaming a regular-season game on Facebook Live for basketball fans in India. The league said it will stream Sunday night's matchup between the Golden State Warriors in Sacramento against the Kings .

