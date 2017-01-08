NBA Draft: Sacramento Swap Still Shin...

NBA Draft: Sacramento Swap Still Shining For Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers 2017 NBA Draft Lottery remains uncertain as team finds wins this year. But that simply means the Sacramento swap rights will shine all the more brightly on NBA Draft Lottery night The double edged sword of the NBA seems to punish the Philadelphia 76ers whether the team wins or loses.

