NBA Capsules: Butler's big fourth leads Bulls to win over depleted Cavs - Wed, 04 Jan 2017 PST

NBA Capsules: Butler's big fourth leads Bulls to win over depleted Cavs - Wed, 04 Jan 2017

Jimmy Butler scored 10 straight points during a critical stretch in the fourth quarter, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 106-94 win Wednesday night over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who had a less-than-100 percent LeBron James and were without stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. Butler, who was coming off a 52-point game against Charlotte, scored 14 of his 20 points in the fourth as the Bulls held off Cleveland's comeback.

