NBA Capsules
James Harden scored 51 points and had 13 rebounds and 13 assists to lead the Houston Rockets to a 123-118 victory over Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. Harden has at least 30 points and 10 assists in 18 games this season.
