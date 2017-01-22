Milwaukee Bucks: Five game losing skid leaves the Deer in headlights
Following a lengthy players-only meeting held after their loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks lost their fifth consecutive game to the Miami Heat Saturday evening. The final score was 109-97, dropping the Bucks to a 20-23 record as they now sit one spot out of the playoffs.
