Millsap, Howard help Hawks pull away from 76ers 110-93

Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap shoots as Philadelphia 76ers forward Nerlens Noel defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Atlanta. Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap shoots as Philadelphia 76ers forward Nerlens Noel defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Atlanta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.