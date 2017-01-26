Matt Barnes reportedly plans to turn ...

Matt Barnes reportedly plans to turn himself in on misdemeanor assault charges

Kings forward Matt Barnes, who was involved in a nightclub altercation in December, plans to turn himself in to face assault charges. Kings forward Matt Barnes reportedly plans to turn himself in on misdemeanor assault charges stemming from a nightclub brawl Dec. 5 in New York City.

Chicago, IL

