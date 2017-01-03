Lakers roll past Heat 127-100 after C...

Lakers roll past Heat 127-100 after Clarkson, Dragic ejected

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: White Lake Beacon

Lou Williams scored 24 points and Luol Deng added 19 points and 14 rebounds in the Los Angeles Lakers' fourth victory in 20 games, 127-100 over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Goran Dragic scored 16 points for Miami before getting ejected along with Los Angeles' Jordan Clarkson after a third-quarter scuffle in which both players appeared to be narrowly stopped from throwing punches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... Dec 16 Sam 13
News A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... Dec '16 Sam 4
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) Apr '16 don anderson 82
News Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16) Apr '16 SportsPickoftheDa... 1
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dr zhivago 1
See all Sacramento Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,557 • Total comments across all topics: 277,701,047

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC