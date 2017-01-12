Lakers' D'Angelo Russell called on Manu Ginobili to save him from

Spurs guard Manu Ginobili picks up a bat to remove it from the court after swatting the animal from the air as it flew around the AT&T Center during the first half against the Sacramento Kings onOct. 31, 2009, in San Antonio. less Spurs guard Manu Ginobili picks up a bat to remove it from the court after swatting the animal from the air as it flew around the AT&T Center during the first half against the Sacramento Kings onOct. 31, 2009, ... more Manu Ginobili of the Spurs carries a bat in his left hand after swatting it as it flew over the AT&T Center Court during the game against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 31, 2009.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.