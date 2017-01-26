Kings vs Pacers Preview: Who Shall Stop the Mighty Kings?
After a solid win in Detroit gave way to an improbable win in Cleveland, the Kings are now two and two on their road trip and hungry for more. Friday's game against the Pacers is the second time in nine days that they've had to face Indiana; the first being a game in which the Kings were up 20 points, lost Rudy Gay to an Achilles tendon tear and then eventual lost by 6 points.
