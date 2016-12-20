Kings vs Grizzlies Preview: Kings Looking to Close Out the Year With A Win
Well folks, welcome to the last game of 2016! Facing off against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Golden 1 Center, the Kings will be looking to take this early afternoon game as a chance to further solidify their slim hold on the eighth seed in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies come into this game with their own spot in the top 8, with a firm grip on the 7th seed and a five and a half game lead on the Kings, and are also playing some of their best basketball of the season.
