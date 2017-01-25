Kings top slumping Cavs despite LeBron's triple-double Sacramento prevailed 116-112 in overtime to hand Cleveland its sixth loss in eight games. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kuQhR1 CLEVELAND - Arron Afflalo dropped a 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Sacramento Kings to a 116-112 win Wednesday night over the slumping Cleveland Cavaliers, who lost for the sixth time in eight games amid criticism by LeBron James.

