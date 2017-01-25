Kings top slumping Cavs despite LeBro...

Kings top slumping Cavs despite LeBron's triple-double

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Kings top slumping Cavs despite LeBron's triple-double Sacramento prevailed 116-112 in overtime to hand Cleveland its sixth loss in eight games. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kuQhR1 CLEVELAND - Arron Afflalo dropped a 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Sacramento Kings to a 116-112 win Wednesday night over the slumping Cleveland Cavaliers, who lost for the sixth time in eight games amid criticism by LeBron James.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... 10 hr Phart Four 5
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 10 hr One Phart 14
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) Apr '16 don anderson 82
News Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16) Apr '16 SportsPickoftheDa... 1
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dr zhivago 1
See all Sacramento Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,799 • Total comments across all topics: 278,262,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC