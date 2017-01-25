Kings top slumping Cavs despite LeBron's triple-double
Kings top slumping Cavs despite LeBron's triple-double Sacramento prevailed 116-112 in overtime to hand Cleveland its sixth loss in eight games. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kuQhR1 CLEVELAND - Arron Afflalo dropped a 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Sacramento Kings to a 116-112 win Wednesday night over the slumping Cleveland Cavaliers, who lost for the sixth time in eight games amid criticism by LeBron James.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|10 hr
|Phart Four
|5
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|10 hr
|One Phart
|14
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Apr '16
|don anderson
|82
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC