Kings' DeMarcus Cousins will not face charges in nightclub brawl
DeMarcus Cousins won't be charged in the aftermath of a Dec. 5 brawl at a New York City nightclub. As expected, Kings star DeMarcus Cousins will not be charged in the aftermath of a brawl at a New York City nightclub in December.
