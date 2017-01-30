Kings' DeMarcus Cousins will not face...

Kings' DeMarcus Cousins will not face charges in nightclub brawl

DeMarcus Cousins won't be charged in the aftermath of a Dec. 5 brawl at a New York City nightclub. As expected, Kings star DeMarcus Cousins will not be charged in the aftermath of a brawl at a New York City nightclub in December.

