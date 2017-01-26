Kings' Barnes to turn himself in for ...

Kings' Barnes to turn himself in for alleged club fight

7 hrs ago Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes plans to turn himself in to the New York Police Department nearly two months after he was accused of choking a woman at a nightclub, according to police. NYPD could not confirm when the Sacramento native and Del Campo High School alumni would turn himself in, and added that no warrant was issued for Barnes' arrest.

