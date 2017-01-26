Kings' Barnes to turn himself in for alleged club fight
Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes plans to turn himself in to the New York Police Department nearly two months after he was accused of choking a woman at a nightclub, according to police. NYPD could not confirm when the Sacramento native and Del Campo High School alumni would turn himself in, and added that no warrant was issued for Barnes' arrest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Wed
|Phart Four
|5
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|Wed
|One Phart
|14
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Apr '16
|don anderson
|82
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC