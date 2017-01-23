Kings 109, Pistons 104: Kings finally break through
Better late than never? The Sacramento Kings spent the last five games losing in every way imaginable, from blowouts to blown leads to blown calls. They finally broke through tonight against the Detroit Pistons, who themselves are riding a bit of a roller coaster season and searching for consistency.
