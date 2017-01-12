John Wall has 25 points, Wizards beat...

John Wall has 25 points, Wizards beat 76ers 109-93

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

John Wall's left wrist and right pinky were both sore, and for the last two days he'd practiced wearing a splint on the right hand. Wall never doubted he'd play, and he scored 25 points to lead the Washington Wizards to a 109-93 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... Dec 16 Sam 13
News A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... Dec '16 Sam 4
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) Apr '16 don anderson 82
News Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16) Apr '16 SportsPickoftheDa... 1
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dr zhivago 1
See all Sacramento Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,422 • Total comments across all topics: 277,938,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC