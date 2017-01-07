Jabari Parker throws down massive alley-oop from Jason Terry
Jabari Parker is having a career year for the Milwaukee Bucks, and being just 21 it's reasonable to expect we might get a few rim-rattling dunks out of him, too. That's what we got when Parker and the Bucks matched up against the New York Knicks on Friday night, with A1 4berveteran Jason Terry acting as the catalyst.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|Dec 16
|Sam
|13
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Dec '16
|Sam
|4
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Apr '16
|don anderson
|82
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC