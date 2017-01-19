Isaiah Thomas is Better than Kyrie Ir...

Isaiah Thomas is Better than Kyrie Irving, and Should Start Over him in the All Star Game

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Hardwood Houdini

Isaiah Thomas has had the best season of his career for the Boston Celtics in 2016-17. Averaging almost 29 point per game, and 10 points per game in just the fourth quarter, Thomas has proven to be one of the league's elite scorers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hardwood Houdini.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... Dec '16 Sam 13
News A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... Dec '16 Sam 4
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) Apr '16 don anderson 82
News Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16) Apr '16 SportsPickoftheDa... 1
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dr zhivago 1
See all Sacramento Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,327 • Total comments across all topics: 278,084,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC