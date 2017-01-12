Irving, Korver lead Cavaliers past Kings 120-108

Korver scored 18 points and delivered a needed spark to the second unit in his most productive game since joining Cleveland, and the Cavaliers tuned up for a NBA Finals rematch by beating the Sacramento Kings 120-108 on Friday night. "Personally it was good to have a game when you got some good looks just to feel good about going forward," said Korver, who was just 2 for 10 in his first two games since being acquired from Atlanta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.