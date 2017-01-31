Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings game preview
Tonight, the Rockets play at "Toyota Center." Anyone heard of that place? Which of the other 29 teams play there? Also, what does it mean when the Rockets aren't on a back-to-back but the other team is on a back-to-back? Someone is getting fired, right? Because that cannot be accepted under this regime of schedule makers! In all seriousness, the Rockets are finally getting a bit of schedule luck, and boy do they deserve it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Dream Shake.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan 25
|Phart Four
|5
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|Jan 25
|One Phart
|14
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Apr '16
|don anderson
|82
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC