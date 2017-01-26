Hornets look to bounce against Kings following rough stretch
The Charlotte Hornets will host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night at Spectrum Center, in a battle of two teams who seem to be having tough times finding their rhythms. The expectations for these two teams were considerably different at the start of the season.
